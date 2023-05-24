El-Rufai’s Ex-Aide Gets Juicy Appoinment From Kaduna Incoming Governor

A former aide to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Muhammad Shehu Lawal, has been appointed as the Chief Press Secretary to Governor-Elect, Senator Uba Sani.

Lawal’s appointment was confirmed in a statement personally signed and issued on Tuesday by the Governor-elect. The statement noted that the appointment took effect from Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Naija News understands that Lawal served as Special Assistant to Governor El-Rufai on Political Matters between 2019 and 2023.

Sani believed that Lawal’s significant and relevant experience in strategic communication, political communication, image management, conflict resolution and peacebuilding, monitoring and evaluation garnered over a decade will be of great influence to his administration.

“He played a key role in the design and execution of the media and communications strategies of the Kaduna State APC Campaign Council and the North West APC Presidential Campaign Council.

“Muhammad Shehu Lawal holds the Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MIAD) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Masters in Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies from Kaduna State University, Kaduna, and a Bachelor of Science (Political Science) Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“He also obtained certificates in Interfaith Conflict Resolution and Conflict Analysis from United States Institute of Peace, Washington DC, as well as a certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation from the Global Health Learning Centre, Baltimore, USA,” the statement read.

The Governor-elect urged the appointee to devise effective strategies for publicizing of government activities, interfacing with the media and relevant agencies, and positively projecting the image of the incoming administration. He wished him Allah’s guidance in the discharge of his new assignment.