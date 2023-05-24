EFCC Arrests Enugu Cleric Over Alleged N5.4 Million Fraud

A self-proclaimed cleric in Enugu State, Apostle Uchechukwu Samuel, has been arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in fraudulent activity.

The cleric, who was arraigned before Justice H.O Eya of the Enugu State High Court on Tuesday, allegedly converted the sum of N5.435 million belonging to one Mr Eugene Onyegbulaonweya to his personal use.

Apostle Samuel was said to have committed the crime in collaboration with one Bisiriyu Oriyomi, who is now on the run.

Samuel was docked on seven-count charges bordering on stealing, conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence. He pleaded “not guilty” when all the charges were read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel Ani Ikechukwu Michael asked the court to fix a date for the trial to commence.

The court admitted the defendant to bail and adjourned till July 4 and 5, 2023, for a hearing, Naija News learnt.

Count one against Apostle Samuel reads: “That you APOSTLE UCHECHUKWU SAMUEL AND MR BISIRIYU ORIYOMI (NOW AT LARGE) sometime in 2019, in Enugu state within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, conspired to commit a felony to wit; stealing by conversion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 495 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30 Revised Edition (Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria), 2004.”

Count two reads, “That you APOSTLE UCHECHUKWU SAMUEL AND MR BISIRIYU ORIYOMI (NOW AT LARGE) between 21st August, 2019 and 17th December,2019 in Enugu, Enugu State within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court did commit a felony to wit; stealing by fraudulently converting to your personal use, an aggregate sum of Five Million, Four Hundred and Thirty Five Thousand Naira only(5,435,000.00), being property of Mr. Eugene Onyegbulaonweya and you thereby committed an offence of stealing contrary to section 342 and 343 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30, Revised Edition(Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria) 2004 and punishable under section 353(f) and (i) of the same law”.