Davido To Perform At Alex Otti Inauguration

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, and other Nigerian superstars are billed to perform at Dr Alex Otti inauguration taking place at the Umuahia Township stadium, Abia State, on May 29 2023.

According to reports, the Afro-beat singer who’s family have an history with Dr Otti and his family is expected to perform at the inauguration with the Afro pop rapper from the Southeast, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike aka Phyno.

The event will also feature Mr Raw, Ruff Coin and Rugged Man who are all from Abia State.

Stand-up comedy icon Bright Okpocha, otherwise known as Basket Mouth, is the event anchor.

He will lead a coterie of Nigeria’s best in the humour business such as Nedu Wazobia, Diamond Okechi and Funny Bone to entertain the guests.

Speaking on the event, J. Martins stated that the line up of artists is a pointer to the reality that a new Abia has finally emerged.

“For long, Nigerian international stars have yearned for a major gig in God’s Own State but that has not been possible due to the poor infrastructural development and lack of conducive environment for such to happen.

“The Alex Otti inauguration is hope rising for Abians and her citizens”.