Dangote Built A $19 Billion Refinery In Lagos And Did Not Call It A No Man’s Land – Reno Omokri Knocks Igbos

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has taken a jibe at Igbos over the recent commissioning of an oil refinery built by the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, in Lagos State.

Naija News recalls that the oil plant which was was commissioned on Monday had various dignitaries in attendance.

The massive petrochemical complex, said to be the world’s largest single-train refinery, cost $19bn to build after being delayed for almost a decade, above initial estimates of between $12bn and $14bn and has outstanding debt of around $2.75bn.

The complex also has a 435-megawatt power station, a deep seaport and a fertiliser unit.

Reacting to Dangote’s feat in Lagos State, Omokri noted that the business man during his address did not refer to Lagos as a no mans land or boast about developing it instead he thanked the people of the state.

He wrote, “In addition to the $5 billion investment he has already made in the state, Dangote built a $19 billion refinery in Lagos. And when called to speak at the event marking its opening, Mr Dangote thanked the Government and people of Lagos state.

“He did not disrespect his hosts by making boasts that he is the one who developed Lagos. Or that Lagos is a non man’s land. He praised them in his speech. Why won’t such a man prosper? His humility is just too appealing..Gob bless Dangote!”

It would be recalled that after the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the election in Lagos, some individuals, who opposition political party members claimed to be Igbos, began to refer to the state as a ‘no mans land’, maintaining that they have greatly contributed to the development of the state.