Controversy Over Death Of Final Year Student In Benson Idahosa University

The management of Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Benin City, has debunked claims of negligence in the death of a final-year student, Bruno Chigozie.

Naija News reports that some of Bruno’s colleagues, who shared news of his death online, alleged he was left unattended for hours at the school clinic before they tried taking him to the nearest hospital.

However, the students were unable, due to lack of fuel in the ambulance and when they finally got fuel, the school’s security allegedly refused to allow them to pass until an official exit request is granted.

Chigozie, who is a 400-level student of computer science allegedly died due to the delay and his mother was said to have collapsed upon getting news of his death.

But the school Registrar and Secretary of the Governing Council, Itoya Vinton-Okoedo, in a statement on Tuesday said Bruno slumped and died on Monday while playing football with his classmates.

The statement reads, “The Management, Staff, and Students of Benson Idahosa University prayerfully mourn the loss of our precious student; EZEONYE BRUNO LEO, whose painful exit occurred on Monday, May 22, 2023.

“Mr. Bruno Leo, a 400-level Student of Computer Science, slumped while playing football with his classmates. He was rushed to the University’s medical clinic where he was promptly attended to by the medical doctor on duty.

“This is an incredibly sad time for everyone who knew Mr Bruno Ezeonye and a huge shock to lose someone in our community so suddenly and tragically.

“As a community, our focus now is to provide support to his family and our students as we all mourn this great loss. The privacy of the family is our priority and desire.

“We are maintaining communication with the family consistently, as we mourn together. This is a tragic loss for all of us in the University.

“May his soul rest in peace, amen.”