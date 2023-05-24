Buhari Presides Over Last FEC Meeting As President [Photos]

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the FEC meeting, which is the last one of the Buhari administration, was attended by all the ministers, and presidential aides.

President Buhari is expected to hand over to Bola Tinubu on the 29th of May, 2023, who will form his cabinet within sixty days of taking over from Buhari.

Present were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

The Ministers of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada; Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Education, Goodluck Opiah, Environment, Udi Odum, are also present.

Also present are the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami; Sports, Sunday Dare, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; FCT, Mohammed Bello, Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Education, Adamu Adamu; Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouk, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi and Niger Delta, Umana Umana.

See photos below