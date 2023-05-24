Buhari Govt Hurriedly Concessioning Public Assets – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has alleged that the Muhammadu Buhari government is hurriedly concessioning public assets.

In a tweet via his Twitter page on Wednesday, Sani said Nigerians are kept in the dark about the terms of these deals, adding that the National Assembly is not involved in the alleged concessions.

The former lawmaker remarked that the Buhari government is not making things easier for the incoming administration and Nigerians with the alleged concession of public assets.

He wrote: “The outgoing FG is hurriedly concessioning public assets. The nation is kept in the dark about the terms of these deals. The National Assembly is nowhere to be found on this issue. Years after, the so-called investors will sue Nigeria in London Courts and we will be threatened with judgment in Billions of dollars. Buhari’s people are not making things easier for his successor and Nigerians.”

Buhari Eagerly Awaits End Of Tenure Amid Office Pressures

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in the final week of his term, has revealed his anticipation for his upcoming departure from office due to the strain of his position.

The president disclosed his feelings at a farewell dinner organized by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday night. The event is part of a series of activities planned ahead of the May 29 inauguration ceremony.

Despite his eagerness for his term to end, Buhari used his platform to urge the military and other security forces to stay steadfast amidst the country’s persistent security challenges.

He applauded the military for their contributions to the ongoing fight against terrorism but emphasized the necessity for continued effort until security issues are resolved.