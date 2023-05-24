Angry Netizens Storm Yul Edochie’s Comment Section After Sharing Video Of Heavily Pregnant Judy Austin

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has shared a video of his second wife, Judy Austin pregnancy photoshoot.

In the video a heavily pregnant Austin is seen dancing to a background music while showing off her protruded tummy.

At different times in the video, the actress laughed, ran commentary as she hailed and heaped pleasant remarks on herself in Igbo.

Sharing the video via his Facebook page, Yul Edochie captioned; “IJELE ODOGWU. Judy Austin’s pregnancy photoshoot.”

However netizens who were displeased with the video took to Edochie’s comment section to drop derogatory remarks.

Ndeibei Rophine, “I used to say you guys have the right to live your lives but i think you guys mean something else now. Yule is a man and can marry as many wives as he wants but for the sake of what you shared with your first wife, stop depressing her. Even if she has been a bad wife all this while, you have accepted her the way she is for 20 years. Just stop and think about the sanity of your children for a while. You’re over doing it.”

Becy Augustine, “What a wicked world, see as she’s comfortably enjoying where she doesn’t belong to and what she did not show.

Am always in pains whenever I watch her.

Any woman that will replace my joy and happiness when am still alive that woman will forever know no peace.”

Kebe wasky, “This is not ordinary,you need deliverance.”

Ifylin Ahamefule, “E don do abg, I now believe that Yul is not with his sense, Judy, abg, free this man. I used to support una but henceforth, I won’t, this is not normal.”

Ayotomide Fashola, “May the God of May always fight for every first wife in Jesus name. She just minds her business while every other person keeps fighting for her….. She’s really lucky…… Yul & Judy that you are suppose to ignore as if they are not existing.”

Peace Nnedinso Eze, “Judy please unlock this man from that bottle……. please na.”

Nnamdi Ohaeri, “Doing all this consciously knowing that you took a married man from his married wife. What can I say….I can’t judge. God’s the only true judge.”

Miriam Agbem, “See beautiful Mrs Yul Edoche 1 of Africa. I love u moma.”

Nachikay, “I feel Judy is been used here,why didn’t he post his first wife like this everytime she pregnant,is it because he respected her? Judy wake up someone is depressed and may be using you to cover-up.”

Derek, “The charm used on Yul is bigger than we can imagine.”