34-Year-Old Bikeman Rapes Passenger Through An*s In Delta State

A 34-year-old bike man identified as Abdulahi Musa, has been arrested for raping a 24-year-old girl, in Asaba, Delta State.

Naija News reports that the Delta State police command spokesman, Bright Edafe, made this known in a statement via Twitter on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

According to him, the victim who arrived in Asaba from Benin, on February 28, 2023, patronized the suspect to take her to a specific destination.

However, Musa instead of taking the girl to her destination diverted to the bush and raped her through the anus.

The victim while narrating her devastating ordeal in a video that accompanied the statement noted that the suspect after raping her demanded the entire money in her bank account.

The statement reads, “The suspect Abdulahi Musa aged 34yrs on 28/2/2023 carried a 24yr innocent girl who arrived Asaba from Benin that night on his bike, instead of taking her to her destination, he diverted her to the bush, raped her through her Anus.

“On 5/5/2023, operatives of SIB commenced an intelligence led investigation that lasted for 5 months, and the suspect was eventually arrested on 20/5/2023.

“The girl has narrated her ordeal, and the boy has confessed with his own mouth.

“We should be careful, especially at night, and in areas we dont know much. The heart of man, they say, is desperately wicked”