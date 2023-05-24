10th NASS: Sani Musa Might Be Considered For Deputy Senate President After Tinubu’s Paris Meeting With Kwankwaso 

There are indications that a Senator from the North Central geopolitical zone, might replace Senator Barau Jubrin (North West) for the position of the deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News understands that Senator Sani Musa from Niger State in the North Central geopolitical zone, might be considered for the replacement.

Party sources say the review in the zoning arrangement of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might have resulted partly from the recent meeting between the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Paris, France.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had announced its zoning formula which favoured minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, (South South) as Senate president and Tajudeen Abbas (North West) as Speaker of House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.

The APC NWC also confirmed the endorsement of Senator Barau Jubrin (North West) as deputy Senate president and Ben Kalu (South East) as deputy Speaker of the House.

However, speculations are that the North Central might be considered for the deputy Senate president position as against the North West which was earlier picked by the APC for the position following Tinubu and Kwankwaso’s meeting.

It was gathered from Leadership that Kwankwaso, made a case for the North Central to be considered for the deputy Senate president, following the agitation that trailed the zoning formula of the party which excluded the region.

Also, this platform understands that Kwankwaso’s gesture is aimed at ensuring he enjoys smooth access to the president-elect.

A member-elect told Leadership that “Our outing today at the APC headquarters was very encouraging and we are more determined to drive home our point that Abbass possesses the qualities to lead us.

“So, our plan now is to ensure we are well fortified in one accord to go into the chamber because we cannot say exactly what the chambers will dictate. But in case of any unexpected thing, we will nominate a southerner who is a strong supporter of Abbas to take the chair of the lower chamber.

“We are not in shortage of people so the opposition cannot take anything from us. We will definitely go to the South south and we have the likes of Professor Julius Ihonvbere who is well respected by all. We can immediately put him forward to balance the whole thing as a plan B.

“Remember that we did it in 2015. Majority of us from the north wanted Gbajabiamila against Dogara but when Saraki emerged as senate president, we had to change our game immediately in the chambers so that two persons of the same ethnic group would not preside over the National Assembly. That was how Dogara emerged by surprise.”

With the prospect of Yari causing an upset in the Senate, a plan B is already in the works to ensure a southerner emerges to replace the Hon Tajudeen Abbas who hails from the North West.

Another source said “If Yari wins, it would leave a serious issue – two Muslims leading NASS aside being two Northerners. So that informed the need for the group to prop a Plan B in case that happens. They will immediately and swiftly, switch to South for Speaker. It’s a case of finding regional and religious balance.”