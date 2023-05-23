You Mismanaged Plateau For Eight Years, Jang Fires Lalong

Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang has accused his successor, Governor Simon Lalong of mismanaging the affairs of the state in the last eight years.

Jang, in a statement on Monday by his spokesman, Clinton Garuba, also alleged that the Lalong administration has derailed the development of the state and failed to protect the people of the state.

He, however, said the governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang, has a lot of work to do in rebuilding the people’s trust in government, and urged him not to spare any effort in rebuilding the state.

The statement reads: “At a time when sections of the state have come under attacks from people hell-bent on waging genocide on the people, the government is rather hurriedly inaugurating projects, some of which it even inherited as ongoing projects of the Jang administration to cover for the eight years of nothingness.

“Perhaps the government realised too late in the day that it had pursued personal political gains to the detriment of the general well-being of the state, and is in a hurry to claim that it at least did something when in fact it did almost nothing.”

Jang stated that the woeful performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Plateau State during the general elections was a testimony to the failure of Lalong’s administration.

He added: “Had they done better, the Plateau people would have said so through the ballot box. Having failed, the best thing would be to quietly leave and continue with the lobby for an appointment at the federal level where he (Lalong) had spent years of servitude abandoning the state to suffer a lack of leadership and governance.”