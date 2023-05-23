Why People In Their 70s Shouldn’t Be President – Eldee

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Lanre Dabiri, professionally known as ElDee the Don has given reasons why people in their 70s should not be allowed to contest for the presidency.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, JOI, ElDee said, it’s a sign of failure.

ElDee said, “There is no reason why people who are in their 70s are trying to be President in Nigeria.

“To me, it is a failure because it means you haven’t groomed anybody this whole time wey fit come in, come bring in new ideas. You believe sat na you go still do am. Na still this you go do everything.

“My mentality is, let new people in.”

The singer also revealed that his father brought the internet to Nigeria, adding that he inherited ICT knowledge from his father.

The ex-member of the disbanded Trybemen said, “My dad was the person that brought the internet, the very first person that brought the internet to Nigeria. So, he set up pretty much everyone; all the companies that initially, all the first cybercafés that you know. All of those connections came through my popcy.

“He was an IT guy. So, naturally, by association, I dey very align to IT even though I studied architecture.”