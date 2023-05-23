Why Buhari Won’t Approve 65-year Workers’ Retirement Age – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not approve the newly proposed 65-year retirement age for workers in Nigeria.

Recall that the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, had asked for a fresh retirement age for civil servants in the country during the 2023 Workers’ Day celebrations in Abuja.

The NLC boss had also called for a general review of core civil servants’ salaries to narrow the gap between other civil servants’ emoluments and those in other segments of the public service.

He noted that the extension of years of service should go around as it was being done in other sectors of the public service in the country.

“We are, therefore, demanding that the age of retirement and length of service in the entire public service, including the civil service, be reviewed upward to 65 years of age and 40 years of service,” he had said.

But speaking with The PUNCH on Monday, Keyamo stated that an increase in service years will be the call of the next administration.

He said: “The process to effect that change to 65 years (if it is accepted by the Federal Government) is a process that cannot be completed before the end of the tenure of Buhari. So, I guess the new administration will have to deal with that.”

Naija News reports that Buhari will on May 29 handover to President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.