Under-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Coach Promises Better Game Against Italy

The Flying Eagles’ head coach, Ladan Bosso, has promised that his squad would perform better against Italy in their second Under-20 World Cup group game on Wednesday.

Ladan Bosso and his boys defeated the Dominican Republic 2-1 after several squandered chances that fell to the Nigerian side.

After Edison Azcona gave the Dominicans the lead with a penalty-kick goal in the 23rd minute, the Flying Eagles bounced back thanks to an own goal from Guillermo De Peno and the winner from Samson Lawal in the second half.

“We missed so many chances and we need to work on those chances before the next match (against Italy),” Bosso said.

“Against Dominican Republic, we saw what they could do and we were able to subdue them.

“One of the good things about the Flying Eagles team is that their organization is perfect from the defense to the midfield and then the attack.”

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will be guaranteed a place in the next round of the 2023 Under-20 World Cup in Argentina if they beat Italy on Wednesday.

The Italy Under-20 national team defeated Brazil 3-2 to start their campaign off on the right foot which means that the Italian team is the team to beat in Group D.

Nigeria’s battle with Italy will take place at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, Argentina. The game will kick off at 7 PM WAT on Wednesday, May 24.