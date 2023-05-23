Tyson Fury Considering Fighting In Australia

The British heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has said that he is considering taking his bout to Australia but it was not clear who his opponent could be.

The unbeaten Fury is now in Australia to support a close friend and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in his bout against Faiga Opelu on Wednesday.

Since successfully defending his World Boxing Council title against British challenger Derek Chisora in December, Fury has not competed and has no opponents scheduled as of yet.

The WBA, IBF, and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk has occasionally come up as his potential opponent but there is nothing concrete yet.

“I’m looking to do a fight here (Australia) so I will be going up and down the country looking at different stadiums over the next few days,” the 34-year-old Fury told Fox Sports television.

“I’m 100 percent serious.”

Fury added, “I’m looking to fight some big fights this year and next year.

“We have an undisputed fight on the horizon for all the belts against Oleksandr Usyk.

“That has been in talks now for well over a year. There are also other big fights, so we’re working on some possibilities at the moment.”

One of them might be against Joe Joyce or Zhang Zhilei of China if the negotiations between his camp and that of Usyk fail to yield a positive result.

Zhang startled Joyce by stopping him in the sixth round of their fight in London in April, taking home the WBO interim title.

While Fury was considering fighting Zhang, Joyce activated a rematch clause against the Chinese boxer. Hence, Fury is now considering facing the winner of the rematch.

“We were supposed to talk about fighting Zhang but Joe Joyce has activated his rematch clause so them two will now have a rematch and maybe the winner will get a chance to fight me later on”, Fury concluded.