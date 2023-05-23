Two Die Instantly As ‘Sleeping’ Bus Driver Rams Into Truck In Ogun

A bus driver reportedly dozed off and rammed into a parked truck along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in Ogun State.

Naija News learnt that the tragic incident which occurred around Saapade, inbound Lagos, at about 6:30 am on Tuesday, led to the death of the driver alongside his motor boy.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said a Howo truck, marked EKY 65 XF, and a J5 bus with no registration number were involved in the crash.

According to him, the truck, loaded with Flour Mills products, developed a mechanical problem and was parked by the roadside.

He noted that the crash was due to overspeeding and wrongful overtaking on the part of the bus adding that two of the four persons involved in the crash, died on the spot while the other two were unhurt.

He said, “The presumed dead were taken to FOS morgue, Ipara, by the owner of the morgue with his ambulance,” Akinbiyi explained.

“However, in the course of attending to the vehicle, the J5 bus which was loaded with tomatoes, pepper and the like, rammed into the Howo truck from behind due to excessive speed and the driver dozing on wheels.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the driver and the motor boy were killed instantly.”