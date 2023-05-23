Tinubu’s Presidency Will Improve Welfare Of Police Force – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has said the Bola Tinubu administration will improve the welfare of the Nigeria Police Force.

Naija News reports that the spokesman of the defunct All Progressives Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council stated this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Keyamo also shared a video of Tinubu speaking about the welfare of the Police during his time as the Governor of Lagos State on a popular television programme.

He wrote: “This is ⁦@officialABAT talking passionately about the welfare of the Police 20 years ago as Governor of Lagos State in the popular program, CRIME FIGHTERS, THE POLICE AND YOU. The Police Force should expect improved welfare under the Tinubu Presidency.”

Recall that President Muhamamdu Buhari had on December 22, 2022, said the welfare of Nigeria’s over 318,000 police personnel remains his government’s priority.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President revealed this when he received the Police Service Commission (PSC) audited report.

The Nigerian leader emphasised the importance of quality welfare in effective service delivery and noted that accommodation remains a major challenge.

Buhari said: “This administration has made the welfare of police officers and men a priority and police reforms a sacred duty.

“I particularly note that accommodation for police officers and men is very critical and this administration has made the welfare of police officers and men, and indeed, the armed forces a top priority.”

“I know that when officers and men are posted on duty or assignments and they know that their families live in barracks with facilities, schools, clinics and a conducive living environment, their morale is boosted and they would discharge their duties with courage and efficiency.

“I am pretty aware of the problems and challenges confronting the Nigeria Police Force and the Armed Forces. The problem is relative to time and resources and this administration has done a lot with the limitations.”