‘Tinubu Push For Public Holiday To Delay Supreme Court Ruling On His Disqualification’ – Hundeyin Alleges

Investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, has made claims that All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate and President-elect, Bola Tinubu is advocating for a public holiday on May 26 to postpone a potential Supreme Court ruling on his disqualification.

Hundeyin made these allegations in a series of tweets.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Supreme Court would rule on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima on the 26th of May, 2023.

According to Hundeyin, Tinubu’s motive behind the proposed public holiday is to buy more time and delay the ruling on his eligibility to contest the upcoming elections.

Hundeyin accuses Tinubu of attempting to manipulate the legal process to his advantage.

According to Hundeyin, Tinubu intends to exploit the public holiday to influence the judicial process and possibly secure a favourable outcome in his disqualification case.

The controversial journalist wrote, “Information reaching me now from an insider is that @officialABAT is trying to lean on @MBuhari to declare a public holiday on Friday 26 May, which is the date the supreme court is supposed to deliver the judgment that could disqualify him.

“He has also tasked Lagos State governor @jidesanwoolu and his money launderer-in-chief Gilbert Chagoury to raise a total of N100bn with which to approach the supreme court justices.”

As of the time of filing this report, the President-elect or his media house is yet to react to the allegation.