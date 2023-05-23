Seun Kuti’s Lawyer Gives Reasons For Delayed Bail Of Singer, Says He Might Be Freed Today 

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, counsel to Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti, has given reasons for the delayed bail of the singer.

According to him, it was “administrative approval” that was delaying Seun Kuti‘s bail and not failure of the court to hold hearing today.

Naija News earlier gathered that the Presiding Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, was absent at the court today, as he was said to have gone for a training.

It would be recalled that the singer was arraigned by the police last week for assaulting a policeman, and was remanded in police custody by a Magistrates’ Court in Yaba,

He was, however, granted bail on May 16, by the court but was to remain in police custody for 48 hours to allow police to complete their investigation.

On Thursday, May 18, after the 48-hour period had passed, the police sought to keep the singer in custody for an additional four days in order to continue their investigation.

According to his lawyer, the purpose of today’s sitting was to receive the Lagos Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

But his lawyer, who is optimistic he might still regain his freedom today, told The Punch that “The court, as you will recall, had ordered that the prosecution of the case must be by the DPP’s office and not by the police, hence, the police were also ordered to send the case file to the DPP for evaluation and decision as to prosecution.

“The court was, therefore, to sit today to receive the DPP’s advice, but did not because, as we’re informed, the magistrate is attending a training course.

“The release of Mr Kuti on bail, as ordered by the magistrate, is only waiting for administrative approval. That process has nothing to do with whether or not the court has a physical sitting. We are hopeful that Mr. Kuti will be out today on the bail granted him, having fulfilled the terms.”

While explaining what this administrative approval was all about, he said the bail warrant needed to be signed by the magistrates or any authorised person by the court.

Fusika claimed that the advice of the DPP was not ready as the police investigation team was still holding on to the case file.

Reacting to the issue, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the matter was in court and he could not say much about it.

He told The Punch that “The matter is in court already, and for that reason, we cannot talk about it.”