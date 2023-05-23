Seun Kuti: Protesters Storm Court, Demand Release (Video)

The supporters of popular Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti have staged a protest at the magistrate’s court in Yaba, Lagos State to demand the singer’s release.

The trial, which was slated for today, was said to have been adjourned as a result of the judge’s absence from the court, a source who pleaded anonymity told PUNCH.

Justice Adeola Olatubosun of the Chief Magistrates Court in Yaba, Lagos State, has reportedly adjourned the trial of Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, to Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Following the continuous detention of the singer, protesters held placards with inscriptions such as “End police brutality,” “Free Sun Kuti,” and others.

Seun’s elder sister Yeni Kuti told the newspaper, when asked for comments, that she had no knowledge of the adjournment.

“I have no knowledge of the adjournment, his (Seun’s) wife has not reached out to me today,” she said.

Seun slapped a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge, on May 13, and turned himself in on May 15, after the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba ordered his arrest.

The son of late Afrobeat singer and activist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti was arraigned at the Magistrates’ Court in the Yaba area of Lagos and remanded to allow the police to conclude the investigation.