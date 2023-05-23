Seun Kuti Dead Body Comment: Kogi Police Says CP’s Facebook Account Was Hacked

The Kogi State Police Command has stated that the Facebook account of the State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Yusuf, was hacked.

Naija News recalls that some online media platforms had earlier reported that a Facebook account with the username, Kimo Akeem, belonging to the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, insinuated that the body of Grammy-nominated afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, could have been dumped in the lagoon for assaulting a police officer.

However, reacting in a statement on Monday, the Kogi State Police Command spokesperson, William Aya disclosed that the Kogi CP account was hacked.

He explained that Yusuf has often times warned people to disregard any message from the account.

He said, “The statement is fake and misleading with the aim to tarnish the image and reputation of the CP.

“It is incumbent to let the public know that the Facebook account has been hacked since September 2022, and he has several times warned people to disregard any message from that account.”

The PPRO subsequently urged the public to disregard the statement, adding that it was handiwork of some mischievous individuals trying to tarnish the image and reputation of the Commissioner.