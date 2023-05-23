Second Niger Bridge: You’re A Hero To Igbo, Uzodinma Tells Buhari

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge and other infrastructural projects in the South East region.

Speaking at the commissioning of the bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Tuesday, Uzodinma described President Buhari as a hero to him and the people of the South East for delivering the project.

The governor also stated that the new bridge is a link to the Old Eastern and Old Western regions of Nigeria.

He said: “We have cried to many governments for years yet the projects were not done. The state of the First Niger Bridge makes it difficult for our people returning for Christmas and other festivities to sometimes spend five days or more on the road.

“We thank President Buhari for delivering the projects even though he begged for our votes but we didn’t give him our votes. He is a hero to me and the people of South East.”

In his remarks, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, wished the President well as he prepared to leave office, come May 29, 2023. He commended him for completing the projects in the South East.

Soludo also said that the Second Niger Bridge would boost economic activities and ease of doing business in Imo and Anambra and other states while impacting positively the lives of the poor and the rich.