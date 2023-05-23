Rivers: Cole Dispels Rumors Of Abandoning Petition Against PDP, Fubara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State’s 2023 elections, Tonye Cole, has expressed his commitment to continue his petition challenging the March 18 election results.

He addressed the issue via his social media channels on Monday night, amid reports that the APC was withdrawing from the legal challenge against the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Similiayi Fubara as governor-elect.

Cole stated, “I formally denounce the false rumours that have been circulating regarding our petition against the results from the Rivers State governorship election. I assure you that our petition remains firm and steadfast, and we will not waiver in our pursuit of justice.”

The APC Governorship candidate reaffirmed his commitment to the fight, “Despite attempts to undermine our efforts, I want to emphasize that we are working tirelessly to ensure that our voices are heard. We remain undeterred and resolute in our efforts to fight for what is right until justice is served.”

A prominent member of the Rivers APC, Joe Korka-Waadah accused the Rivers PDP of having influenced the reported withdrawal of the APC from the petition challenging Fubara’s victory.

Korka-Waadah said, “What more will the PDP in Rivers state not do in order to distract APC from the case of a stolen mandate before the tribunal. Why are they scared if they do have a strong case?”

Ogbonna Nwuke, a PDP chieftain and former member of the House of Representatives, dismissed the claims made by the APC.

He said, “No amount of blackmail or baseless claims can change the fact that Fubara won clean and square. There is nothing Cole won’t blame PDP for as a sore loser. People should know when to end a fruitless chase.”