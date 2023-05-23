Reactions As Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration

Different reactions have trailed the announcement of the United States Presidential delegation to attend the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29 in Abuja.

Naija News earlier reported that US President Joe Biden, in a statement released on the White House’s website on Monday, May 22, announced a nine-member delegation for the event.

The statement said the delegation, which will be led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, represents the commitment of the United States to strengthen ties and maintain diplomatic relations with Nigeria.

Other members of the Presidential Delegation include; David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja; The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California; the Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce; General Michael E. Langley, and Commander of U.S. Africa Command, the Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director

Others are U.S. Trade and Development Agency; the Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State; the Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council; and Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development, the Honorable Monde Muyangwa.

The statement added that their presence at the inauguration underscores the importance the Biden administration places on bilateral cooperation and engagement with African nations.

However, some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to celebrate the announcement and also mocked supporters of opposition parties.

While supporters of the Labour Party (LP), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the announcement of the delegation is not an affirmation of Tinubu’s victory by the US government.

See some of the reactions below.

@Chrisbamidele wrote: “Obidients and 25% in FCT folks, see the large number of delegates President Joe Biden is sending to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration. What will you guys do like this?”

@_Abenyy wrote: “President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This kind of ghen ghen pressing is pleasing me and my homegirls.”

@AbuMuhmeen wrote: “President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Oya let the Obidiots start canceling the US government.”

@JeffreyGuterman wrote: “Biden just announced a delegation to Nigeria that will attend the inauguration of Tinubu. I’m going to bed now, but when I wake up, I will give this delegation a piece of my mind.”

@MichaelOkwegba wrote: “Atiku and Obidients were demoralised over that U.S. Secretary Blinken Phone Call to Tinubu and their decision to work with his government.

“I wonder what they will do now that President Joe Biden has announced a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of Tinubu at Abuja.”

@Truth3Spill wrote: “Biden still never call Tinubu 😂😂😂😂 Funny how a whole Secretary of State attended Buhari’s own. E reach Tinubu turn, the Secretary for Housing and Development enter”

@xagreat wrote: “The President of the USA, Senator Joseph R. Biden announces delegation to attend TINUBU’s inauguration. Dear Chimamanda, you need to write another letter.”

@diepole wrote: “Only the Secretary of Housing and Urban Department is American, & the remaining ones are Nigerian & Zimbabwean. Hon. Enoch Titilayo Ebong is a Nigerian, Honorable Monde. Muyangwa is a Zimbabwean. They just pushed them to go mark present.”

@Joeshawo wrote: “When the US failed to congratulate them they said the US don’t run out democracy or dictate for Nigeria, now the excitement tells clearly what kind of severe pains they were going through all the while.”

@BabeOmalicha wrote: “What is left for Atiku & Obidients who were demoralized over that U.S. Secretary Blinken Phone Call to Tinubu is Agbado. U.S. President Biden has announced a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of Tinubu at Abuja. I hope PO won’t go around looking for clarity & basis

@EleyiLagos wrote: “When is Mr. Peter Obi going to criticize Biden for sending the U.S delegate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration? The same Bola they claimed have drug cases in America.“