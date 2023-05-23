President Buhari Honors Goodluck Jonathan With Federal Building Name

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, by dedicating a federal government building in his name.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian president inaugurated a series of projects developed by his administration via a virtual ceremony.

These projects include three bridges, three secretariats, and one road.

The newly built secretariats, located in Anambra, Bayelsa, and Zamfara states, aim to decrease spending on office space rentals.

Buhari believes that these structures will “reduce the cost of governance by bringing federal civil servants under one roof for efficient service delivery.”

The new government buildings include the Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Federal Secretariat in Yenagoa, the Ebele Okeke Federal Secretariat in Awka, and the Malam Yahaya Gusau Federal Secretariat in Gusau.

President Buhari stated that his administration’s focus on infrastructure development was a strategic choice aimed at “creating wealth and making poverty alleviation easier.”

Second Niger Bridge Named After Buhari

The Second Niger Bridge has been named in honour of President Buhari by Governors in South East.

The special assistant on digital communication to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad announced on Tuesday that the 1.6-kilometre bridge would bear the president’s name.

“The name is now being officiated. Thank God for our brand new Muhammadu Buhari bridge. Thank you, President Muhammadu Buhari,” Ahmad wrote on Twitter.