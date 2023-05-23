Peter Obi Arrives At Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (Video)

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, has arrived at the venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Obi is challenging the declaration of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election.

The former governor of Anambra State did not attend court proceedings on Monday due to his attendance at the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos State.

Obi upon his arrival in court on Tuesday took out time to exchange pleasantry with lawyers in court.

This is coming hours after the presidential tribunal threw out Obi’s request for the proceedings to be broadcast live.

Justice Harina Tsammani, while giving a reason why the request was cancelled, said, “The application lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed.”

Making references to other countries, the presiding Judge reiterated that live streaming has to be planned and budgeted for and is not carried out from the blues.

Tsammani maintained that such an application is never allowed without rules enabling it to come into effect and as such he said the PEP court can not allow it without the necessary framework or policies.

Watch the video of his arrival in court below: