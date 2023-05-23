Nollywood Actor, Fred Amata’s Son Weds Lover

The son of veteran Nollywood actor, Fred Amata, Oreva has tied the nuptial knot with his American lover – Katherine, in New York.

The movie star who was absent during the ceremony took to his official Instagram page to share photos of Oreva and his wife on their wedding celebration.

“Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Amata. Happy Married Life. The Good Lord bless your union, according to the multitude of His loving kindness” Fred Amata captioned the photos.

The ex-wife of the actor, Agatha Amata was, however, present at the event and had played her role as the Mother of the Day at the occasion.

Close family and friends of the couple, were also present as the couple exchanged vows.

See photos from the wedding celebration;

It would be recalled that Fred and Agatha went their separate ways after 18 years of marriage which produced two children, Oreva (the groom) and Stephanie.

Tboss Opens Up On Struggling As Single Mom

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, has opened up on the struggles of being a single mom.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star who welcomed her baby in 2019 and refused to reveal the identity of the father disclosed her ordeal while reacting to a report about Kim Kardashian.

Kim recently spoke about the challenges of single parenting and raising her four children alone in a podcast episode of ‘On Purpose’ with Jay Shetty.

The reality Star, who is formerly married to American rapper, Kanye West, noted that kids have different moods, personalities, and fights making parenting a difficult journey.

According to her, although parenting can be difficult, however, it is also one of the most rewarding jobs in the world.

Reacting to the story, TBoss shared Kim’s story on her Instagram story supporting Kim’s stance on single parenting.

She wrote: “Normal levels. This has been me for the past two weeks”