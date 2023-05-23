Nigerian Tech Guru ‘Runs’ As Davido Requests N2.3 Billion For Endorsement

The team of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed $5 million (which is equivalent to N2.3 billion) is the cost of getting the artist for endorsement over a period of one year.

Naija News reports that Anambra Tech guru and Billpoint CEO, Linus Williams, in a post via Instagram on Monday night, revealed the cost of bringing Davido on board as an ambassador to his company.

Williams shared a copy of the response he received from the singer’s team.

The post titled “Re: Endorsement Deal Inquiry” reads “Hello Mr Williams, thank you for your email. Davido’s endorsement fee is $5m for a full calendar year and is subject to review at the end of the endorsement period. kindly let me know how you would like to proceed.”

According to the tech guru, he had initially prepared a whopping N150 million (approximately $205,000) to bring in Davido as a brand ambassador.

The post read: “@billpoint.co drafted the sum of 150m naira which is equivalent to $205k to Bring davido as our Brand Ambassador As his the best man for the Job.

“We finally gave up when we got this response from his team , Who do you think we should sign to Billpoint family with $205k ? i nor know say na like endorsement deal dey cost o”