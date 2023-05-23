Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 23rd May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 23rd May 2023.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government may save about N35tn in fiscal expenditure within the next five years with the commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals. The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this on Monday during the ceremony to inaugurate the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical facility in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The Guardian: The exceptional financial performance of mobile network operators (MNOs) manifesting in billions of naira in profits does not trickle on service delivery with subscribers demanding for improvement. The two listed telecom companies are posting mouth-watering revenues and profits, underpinning the profitability of the entire sector, but doing little to improve the quality of service.

Vanguard: Amid encomiums from eminent personalities, including President Muhammadu Buhari and presidents of five other African countries, founder and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, yesterday expressed optimism that the newly commissioned 650,000pbd refinery would employ over 100,000 Nigerian youths and generate over $21 billion in revenue.

The Nation: The tribunal is not a stadium or a marketplace and its business cannot be trivialised, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) ruled yesterday while dismissing prayers for a live broadcast of proceedings.

Daily Trust: President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, expressed confidence that the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos will enable Nigeria to achieve self-sufficiency in refined products and have surplus for export. Given its processing capacity, the refinery is more than able to meet all of Nigeria’s domestic fuel consumption, which is about 450,000 barrels per day whilst the excess will be available for export

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.