May 29: Arrest Any Opposition Making Treasonable Statements – APC’s Omole To Security Agencies

With barely six days to go, security agencies have been urged to arrest any member from the opposition making inciteful and treasonable statements ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

Naija News reports that the call was made by the Director of the defunct Diaspora Directorate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Ade Omole.

According to him, some members of the opposition on social media are still threatening to pronounce their candidate as the country’s president and also disrupt the inauguration.

Omole told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that security agencies should not hesitate to arrest any opposition member caught making any reasonable comments.

He argued that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu won in a free, fair and credible election and was duly declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as provided by the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

The APC chieftain stated that ”No one can stop the inauguration of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect scheduled for May 29th.

”Tinubu’s inauguration is sacrosanct because it is fully backed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“No one can stop the inauguration at this point, we are aware of a few disgruntled elements posting inciteful and treasonable statements on social media.

“We are confident that the security agencies have the capacity to deal ruthlessly with any breach, and therefore call on them to arrest such persons immediately.”

He also noted that progressives in the diaspora who supported the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket, would support them to succeed in delivering a myriad of democratic dividends.

Omole added that Nigerians in the diaspora had started arriving the country ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Tinubu.

While applauding their efforts, he said “Nigerians in the diaspora have been attending the election tribunal sittings to show support and they are preparing to participate not only at the inauguration, but be part of the Tinubu’s administration.”

Omole thanked the international community for the congratulatory messages pouring in globally and assured of better bilateral relationships with the Nigerian governent under Tinubu.