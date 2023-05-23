Man Who Raped, Murdered 80-Year-Old Farmer, Nabbed

A 27-year-old man, Mima Chinecherem, has been apprehended by detectives in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old woman in Ondo state.

The victim, Mrs Felicia Aderibigbe, was over the weekend murdered on her farmland located in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust had earlier reported how Aderibigbe, who had left home for the farm, was declared missing for several days before her corpse was finally found by a search party on the edge of the farm.

Her body was reportedly found on the farm in a manner suggesting she was raped to death.

Parading the suspect, alongside other accused persons, on Tuesday in Akure, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the suspect was nabbed after Aderibigbe’s children reported him to the police.

Odunlami-Omisanya revealed that the mobile phone of the deceased was later found in possession of the suspect after a search.

“Chinecherem, 27 years old, who specialises in Banga cutting at night on the farm pegged a palm frond in front of the house of the woman (deceased) and this arose the suspicion of her children.



“The suspect was immediately searched and the mobile phone of the old woman was recovered from him,” she said.