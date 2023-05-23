Kogi: Gov Bello Reinstates Okala, Arike, Momoh, Others 

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the immediate reinstatement of several key officials in his administration who resigned to contest for the party’s governorship seat.

Naija News gathered that the development was contained in a statement issued on Monday might by Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Ayoade Arike Folashade.

According to the statement, even though the governor has approved the reinstatement of these party chieftains, it is still subject to the scrutiny and confirmation of the House of Assembly.

It was learnt that the affected officials include the former State’s Accountant General, Jibrin Momoh, former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharm. Jamiu Abdulkarim Asuku and former State Auditor-General, Yakubu Okala.

Others are former Commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, Idris Asiwaju Asiru and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr Momodu Ozigi Deedat.

The statement said “The reinstatement of the Auditor-General and the commissioners is subject to the scrutiny and confirmation of the House of Assembly before they can resume their duties.

“Note that these individuals had previously submitted their resignation letters in March. Their reinstatement has been carefully considered and approved by the State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

“We trust that the reinstatement of these officials will further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state government in delivering its mandate to the people of Kogi State.”

Kogi 2023: Setback For PDP As Several Chieftains Dump Party For APC

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have dumped the party to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 2023 governorship election in the state.

Naija News reports that the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello received a group of former members of the PDP from Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area.

It was gathered from The Sun that among those who defected were former caretaker Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, along with Hon. Adama Sani and Aikoye Anu, the defectors from Ajaka Ward 1 and 2.

Others include former President of the PDP National Youth Movement, Ahmed Mahmud, and Saidatu Ogohi, the Ajaka Ward 1 Women Leader.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Abdullahi Ibrahim said their reason for joining the APC was because of the progress recorded by the incumbent administration of Governor Bello, especially at the local government level.

The former PDP chieftain, who expressed the group’s preparedness to work towards securing victory for the APC in the upcoming governorship election, applauded the governor and the APC for selecting Hon. Ododo Ahmed Usman as the party’s governorship candidate.

He said he was sure his emergency would consolidate the achievements of the current administration considering his seven years of experience working with the incumbent government.

On his part, the governor, while receiving them, appreciated the group for recognizing the achievements of his administration and for choosing to join the APC.

Bello noted that the APC, being a progressive party, welcomes all individuals who are willing to contribute to the development of the state, assuring the former PDP members that they will have equal rights and opportunities within the APC, just like existing members.