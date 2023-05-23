South-East Governors Name Second Niger Bridge After Buhari

The Second Niger Bridge has been named in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari by Governors in South East.

In December 2022, the government temporarily opened the bridge to ease festive season traffic in the southeast region.

The bridge was in operation for a month, closing on January 15, 2023, to allow for the completion of the Loko-Oweto Bridge and the connecting roads between Benue and Nasarawa states.

As of May 15, the bridge was fully accessible to motorists. Some finishing touches, such as lane markings, were still in progress at the time.

The spokesperson to President Buhari, Femi Adesina disclosed in a statement that the president is scheduled to commission seven legacy projects, including the Second Niger Bridge, on Tuesday.

The special assistant on digital communication to Buhari, Bashir Ahmad announced on Tuesday that the 1.6-kilometre bridge would bear the president’s name.

“The name is now being officiated. Thank God for our brand new Muhammadu Buhari bridge. Thank you, President Muhammadu Buhari,” Ahmad wrote on Twitter.

“The Second Niger Bridge is to officially be called/known as Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge.”