Bukayo Saka Extends Stay At Arsenal

English professional footballer, Bukayo Saka, has extended his contract with Arsenal.

Naija News understands that the 21-year-old talisman, on Tuesday, committed his future to the English Premier League club after penning a new deal that will have him stay till 2027.

The Gunners have been considering tying the winger down to a new deal with the two parties in February, agreeing in principle.

Reports from the club today confirmed that Arsenal and Saka have reached an agreement, and the player has finally put pen to paper on the new contract.

Saka has enjoyed another fine season at the Emirates Stadium, playing a prominent role in their very unsuccessful Premier League title charge.

The young talent is one of only two Premier League players – the other being Mohamed Salah [Liverpool], to have registered double figures of goals and assists in the top flight in this season’s campaign, scoring 13 times and setting up others on 11 occasions.

On the other hand, Arsenal are reportedly looking forward to securing the signature of other key players, including Aaron Ramsdale and William Saliba.