Judy Austin: The Devil May Have Come To Steal And Kill But You Will Triumph – Onouha Sends Message To May Edochie

Veteran Actress, Georgina Onuoha, has sent word of of prayers to Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie over the death of her first son, Kambilichuckwu Edochie.

Naija News reports that the Edochie’s have been making headlines for a while after the death of their first son.

About two months after the death of the teenager, Edochie had shared a video of his second wife thanking God over the safe delivery of her baby.

The video was greeted with heavy backlash with netizens condemning Austin for her lack of consideration over the first wife’s loss.

All through this marital scandal, a lot of social media users and celebrities like Georgina Onuoha threw their weight behind May Edochie, and dragged Yul and Judy Austin at the slightest moment.

Georgina Onuoha on Tuesday once again took to Instagram to share a video of May Edochie and prayed for her.

In her prayers, Onuoha asked God to destroy every evil the enemy has done against May as she mourns the demise of her son.

The movie star asked fans to keep the grieving mum in their prayers against “principalities and wickedness in high places.”

She wrote, “My dearest May @mayyuledochie Today I lift you up in prayers. I want you to know that a host of people are praying for you; for one with God is majority. The devil comes to steal, kill and destroy but those who place their trust in God will always triumph.

“As you continue to mourn the loss of your beloved son, a pain only you his mother can understand. I pray our Heavenly Father will continue to uphold you and your children in his loving care

“Keep hanging unto your creator who is the author and finisher of your faith. Do not fret for one with God is majority. The Egyptian you see today shall be no more. Indeed evil has an expiring date.Our God is slow to anger yet he is the God of Justice.

“I pray today that laughter shall return in your heart and lips and you shall continue to praise the one and true God whose grace has brought you this far in Jesus mighty name Amen.

“Please my dearest Ginafam say a prayer for my sister for we are dealing with power and principalities as well as wickedness in high places”