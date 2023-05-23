How Wizkid Slapped Me When I Approached Him In London – Jamaican DJ

A UK-based Jamaican disk jockey, DJ Magic Jay has alleged that Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid slapped him at an event in London in 2018.

According the Jamaican, he went to say hello to the singer at Ycee’s concert at the 02 Academy in Islington, London, but the Starboy slapped his hand away.

The DJ disclosed this during a recent interview with Ruggedman TV, hosted by legendary Nigerian rapper, Ruggedy Baba.

The Jamaican, who said he is a fan of Nigerian afrobeats music, explained that after he introduced himself, he simply offered to shake Wizkid’s hand but the singer seemed displeased with his approach.

DJ Magic Jay said, “Ycee’s concert, I was in Islington at the 02, I walked in, I went to greet him [Wizkid], I said, ‘Hi, how are you doing, Wizkid? My name is Cool Magic Jay; a Jamaican guy who loves afrobeats’. I went to shake his hand and he slapped my hand away.”

He said he would love to interview Wizkid to unravel why he acted the way he did.