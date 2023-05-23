Gent Planning Huge Cash Out On Gift Orban This Summer  

Nigerian fast-rising forward, Gift Orban, could earn KAA Gent their biggest transfer revenue in the history of the Belgian club.

Orban has been in fantastic form ever since he joined the Belgian club from Norwegian club Stabaek at the end of January 2023 for an estimated €3.5 million.

In 20 appearances in all competitions, the 22-year-old Super Eagles of Nigeria prospect has scored 20 goals and provided 2 assists.

Gift Orban is currently Gent’s biggest winter signing. In less than 6 months at the club, he has attracted the attention of some elite European teams who are queueing to grab his signature ahead of next season.

Orban has firmly said his top three dream clubs in the Premier League are: Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool, as he declared his desire of playing in the Premier League.

In less than six months at Gent, Gift Orban has recorded three hat-tricks and also recorded three goals within 205 seconds against Istanbul Basaksehir in March which is the quickest hat-trick in the history of a UEFA competition.

Due to how prolific Orban has been so far this season, KAA Gent Chief Executive Officer, Michel Louwagie is considering cashing out big time from the interest the Nigerian star has generated.

Louwagie claims that Orban can beat Lille’s €32 million profit from the sale of Jonathan David in 2020.

“His price cannot be very far from it,” Louwagie said as quoted by VoetbalNieuws.

“He still has a contract until 2027, and we didn’t get him at the end of January to sell again in July. We’ve never done that before, but there is always a first time for everything.”