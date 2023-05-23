Election Tribunal: INEC Is Telling Lies, We Will Expose Them – Obi’s Lawyer Declares

Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), the lead counsel of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has vowed to expose the alleged theatrics of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Uzoukwu, the electoral body is withholding essential documents with the intent to manipulate the documents, before releasing them.

The lawyer stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during an interview with journalists at the tribunal pre-hearing.

He explained that he would focus on the most important witnesses in the case in the three weeks allotted to his team.

He said, “We have written five letters indicating to pay and that we’re ready to collect those documents. The letters were duly received and endorsed by INEC. Why are they telling lies to say that we couldn’t pay? This is very unfortunate.

“What about the documents we have collected? Don’t we pay for them? Of course, we paid for them and those ones were given to us but refused to give us others.”

Speaking further, Obi’s lawyer also disclosed that the party plans on issuing INEC a subpoena as soon as hearing resumes May 30 (a day after the inauguration), to compel them to produce the documents.

On consolidation of petitions, Uzoukwu explained that all three petitions will be heard together, but each one will maintain its identity.