Davido Reveals How He Connected His Rich Dad With World Bank President

American-born Nigerian musician, and record producer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has disclosed how he connected his billionaire dad, Adedeji Adeleke, with the World Bank President.

Speaking during a recent interview with Real 92.3 FM, Atlanta, Davido asserted that his dad had made attempts to get in touch with the World Bank president but couldn’t get linked despite his connections.

“Let me tell you something that was so beautiful. So, my dad he has been trying to… He has a lot of friends in high places. He has been trying to look for the President of the World Bank. He has been trying to get to the guy.

“This is one of the most defining moments of my life. He [World Bank President] sees me in a hotel and was like, ‘Davido, I enjoyed your performance. I’m the President of the World Bank.’

“I said, ‘Oh! Hold on. [brought out his phone] Hello, daddy, I have the President of the World Bank.’ He said, ‘Oh! Give him the phone.’ I connected the deal,” Davido revealed during the interview.

Meanwhile, Davido’s team has revealed $5 million (which is equivalent to N2.3 billion) as the cost of getting the artist for endorsement over a period of one year.

Naija News reports that Anambra Tech guru and Billpoint CEO, Linus Williams, in a post via Instagram on Monday night, revealed the cost of bringing Davido on board as an ambassador to his company.

Williams shared a copy of the response he received from the singer’s team.

The post titled “Re: Endorsement Deal Inquiry” reads “Hello Mr Williams, thank you for your email. Davido’s endorsement fee is $5m for a full calendar year and is subject to review at the end of the endorsement period. kindly let me know how you would like to proceed.”

According to the tech guru, he had initially prepared a whopping N150 million (approximately $205,000) to bring in Davido as a brand ambassador.

The post read: “@billpoint.co drafted the sum of 150m naira which is equivalent to $205k to Bring davido as our Brand Ambassador As his the best man for the Job.

“We finally gave up when we got this response from his team , Who do you think we should sign to Billpoint family with $205k ? i nor know say na like endorsement deal dey cost o”