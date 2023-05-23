Dangote Refinery Is Another Milestone Towards A New Nigeria – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has described the establishment of the Dangote Refinery as another milestone toward the New Nigeria.

In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Monday night, the former Governor of Anambra State believes that the Dangote Refinery will be very beneficial to the nation’s economy.

Obi said the refinery when operated maximally, is expected to meet Nigeria’s domestic demand for petroleum products and help Nigeria to save the much-needed foreign exchange currently spent on the importation of such products.

He noted that by supplying the surplus to the International markets, Nigeria will reposition itself as a key player in the downstream petroleum sector of the global market. In moving Nigeria from consumption to production.

Obi also expressed his appreciation for the invitation to the Commissioning of the Dangote Refinery, which is the World’s Largest Single Train Petroleum Refinery.

He wrote: “Today, I honoured the invitation to the Commissioning of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos. This is the World’s Largest Single Train Petroleum Refinery. I congratulate Alhaji Aliko Dangote for this world-class project which I believe will be very beneficial to Nigeria’s economy.

“The refinery with a capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day when operated maximally, is expected to meet Nigeria’s domestic demand for petroleum products and help Nigeria to save the much-needed foreign exchange currently spent on the importation of such products.

“By supplying the surplus to the International markets, Nigeria will reposition itself as a key player in the downstream petroleum sector of the global market. In moving Nigeria from consumption to production, I have always argued for greater private sector participation in the economy as exemplified by the Dangote Group. I believe the Dangote Refinery will be very beneficial to the nation’s economy.

“By moving Nigeria from a net importer to a net exporter of petroleum products, this refinery will create numerous jobs and generate needed foreign exchange inflow.

“This refinery is another milestone towards the New Nigeria, to which I am committed. That new nation will be an enabling environment for a booming private sector that will see the rise of many micro, small, and medium-scale businesses that will boost the nation’s economy and foster increased productivity among our people.”