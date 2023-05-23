Buhari’s Aide Reacts To Tinubu’s Alleged Plot To Stop Supreme Court From Ruling On His Disqualification

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to a report alleging that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is pushing for a public holiday on May 26, an attempt to stop the Supreme Court from ruling on his disqualification.

Naija News reports that Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, had claimed that Tinubu is trying to lean on President Buhari to declare a public holiday on May 26th.

The post shared on Twitter reads: “Information reaching me now from an insider is that @officialABAT is trying to lean on @MBuhari to declare a public holiday on Friday 26 May, which is the date the supreme court is supposed to deliver the judgment that could disqualify him.

“He has also tasked Lagos State governor @jidesanwoolu and his money launderer-in-chief Gilbert Chagoury to raise a total of N100bn with which to approach the supreme court justices”

However, a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with the Twitter handle Woye while reacting to the reports said there are no plans by the federal government or Buhari to declare a public holiday.

Bashir who retweeted the post described the report as misleading saying he was shocked that over two thousand Nigerians have shared the post.

He wrote: “I was shocked when I was over 2,000 Nigerian people retweeted that misleading tweet”