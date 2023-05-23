Brighton Coach Says Mac Allister And Caicedo Could Leave This Summer

The manager of Brighton, Roberto De Zerbi hopes that European football could convince Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to remain at the club beyond this summer.

Brighton now have the first-ever guarantee that they will play in Europe as a result of their weekend victory against relegated Southampton.

Even before their final two regular-season games, which begin on Wednesday night against Manchester City, they are guaranteed a spot in the Europa League.

Naija News recalls that Caicedo put in a transfer request after Brighton rejected an offer from Arsenal, who were in first place in the league at the time. According to reports, Caicedo is still on Arsenal’s radar for this summer.

Also, Mac Allister has generated interest from clubs across Europe thanks to the key role he played in Argentina’s World Cup victory in December and at Brighton this season.

Ahead of Brighton Vs Manchester City game which is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM on Wednesday, Brighton’s coach, De Zerbi, admitted that the aforementioned players could be playing their last two games for the club this week.

The coach said, “It can be the last game but I don’t know. They can have the possibility to change (clubs) because they deserve to plan another level.

“But now we can offer them the possibility to play in Europe because our level is bigger now. We can offer them one possibility more.”

When coach De Zerbi was asked if the prospect of European football could convince Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to stay at Brighton next season, the coach replied: “It can be. They can have more motivation. But they are very good guys.

“When I work, I think for myself, I think for my club but I think still for the players because the players have one career, one life and we can’t decide for them.

“I don’t know what Tony (Bloom, Brighton owner) can decide but if they want to leave, for myself, it’s right they leave.”