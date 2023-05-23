Breaking: Presidential Tribunal Gives Peter Obi, Labour Party 3 Weeks To Present Petition, Consolidate Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory

The presidential election petition tribunal sitting at the court of appeal in Abuja has given the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi three weeks to present their petitions.

The petitions which have been consolidated are to be presented commencing from 30th May, 2023.

This was made known by the five-man panel of the tribunal headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani at the resumed hearing on Tuesday morning.

The tribunal directed that the petitioners should conduct their case within three weeks, during which it should call its planned 50 witnesses, beginning from May 30 when they shall begin to call witnesses and close on June 23.

Furthermore, the presidential election tribunal stated that trial in the petition will end on August 5 when lawyers to parties are to adopt their final written addresses, following which a date will be set for judgment.

Speaking on the development on Tuesday, a member of Obi’s legal team and LP chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo asked for prayers from members of the public.

He wrote on Twitter: “COA just presented their report. @PeterObi and LP are given 3 weeks to present their petition commencing from 30th May, 2023. The Petitions have been consolidated. In God we trust. Your prayers are coveted. We moovee to victory.”