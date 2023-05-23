Afrobeat Artist, Seun Kuti Released From Prison

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti has been released from prison.

Previously, Kuti was held at the State Criminal, Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, following a court order from a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court accusing him of assaulting a police officer, an incident captured in a widely circulated video.

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, Kuti’s counsel, on Tuesday, provided reasons for the delayed bail of the singer.

He explained that it was not due to a court hearing failure, but rather, an “administrative approval” that was holding up the process.

Naija News had reported earlier that the Presiding Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, was unable to attend court, having gone for training.

Kuti’s lawyer expressed hope that his client might still regain his freedom once the bail warrant is signed by the magistrates or any authorized person by the court.

However, Fusika indicated that the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) was not ready as the police investigation team was still in possession of the case file.

Meanwhile, Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, announced on Tuesday via Twitter that the music star has been released.

His tweet read, “Just to announce that @RealSeunKuti has been released from @PoliceNG detention in Lagos. Hasta la victoria siempre!”