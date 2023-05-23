Atiku Hails Dangote Over Inauguration Of Africa’s Largest Petroleum Refinery

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has hailed the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, over the inauguration of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Lagos State.

Naija News reported that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, commissioned the refinery which is the World’s Largest Single Train Petroleum Refinery.

In a lengthy post via his verified Twitter handle on Monday night, the former vice president said the Dangote refinery is coming at a time when the Federal Government-owned refineries have remained moribund for years.

Atiku said the new refinery has confirmed his stance that business persons best do business while the government maintains its role in providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The PDP chieftain added that the benefits of the new refinery in terms of jobs, fuel supply and availability, foreign exchange earnings and savings, and tax revenue are immense.

He, therefore, congratulated Nigerians and celebrated the vision, foresight, and determination of the Nigerian business tycoon on the commissioning of the multi-billion dollar project.

He wrote: “I congratulate Nigerians, and I celebrate the vision, foresight, and determination of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, @AlikoDangote, and the @DangoteGroup on the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery.

“Coming at a time when our Govt-owned refineries have remained moribund for years, it again confirms the stance I have taken over the years that business persons best do business while the government maintains its role in providing an enabling environment and as a regulator to harness the benefits for the good of all citizens.

“The benefits of this effort in terms of jobs, fuel supply and availability, foreign exchange earnings and savings, and tax revenue are immense. Hence, my congratulations to Nigerians.

“Our country must look more towards the private sector as partners in nation-building for the growth of our country, and in this regard, Aliko Dangote has distinguished himself remarkably.”