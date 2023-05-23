Africa’s First Professor Of Geology, Oyawoye Is Dead

Africa’s first professor of Geology, Jamiu Mosobalaje Oyawoye, has reportedly died.

Naija News learnt that Oyawoye died at the age of 95 and the nonagenarian was buried on Monday evening.

He was said to have suffered from age-related illness and was relegated to his home town in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The late Baba Adini of Kwara State was survived by two wives and ten children.

Joining other Nigerians in mourning the late Professor, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described Oyawoye’s demise as a huge national loss.

“He is one of the greatest Nigerians of all time and a pride of the state. His death is the end of a great era in academic accomplishments, dedication to community service, and statesmanship,” the governor said in a statement issued last night by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

He commiserated with the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, the Olofa-In-Council and the Muslim community in Kwara State.

On his part, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, described the deceased as a God-fearing scholar who lived his life with full commitment and dedication to the propagation of Islam.

“The Doyen of Geology in Africa was a kind-hearted and loving man of integrity and father to all and sundry,” he said in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona.