10th Senate Presidency: I Decided To Support Akpabio Because I Don’t Have Money – Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has stated the the leadership race in the senate revolves around money.

Ndume said this on Tuesday during an interview on Arise TV.

He explained that he decided to drop out of the senate presidency race because of two reasons; the fact that the presidency told him to consider withdrawing and secondly, the claim that he has no money to share around.

Speaking further, Ndume who had scored 28 votes after contesting for the Senate President in the ninth assembly explained that he decided to support Godswill Akpabio because he has no money to share around and also for reasons of stability, fairness and equity.

He said, “It’s unfortunate that everybody has now known that the Senate Presidency and leadership tussle is now a money thing rather than capacity, capability and other qualifications that are supposed to matter most.

“Truly I’m the one leading the campaign for Akpabio for reasons I’ve stated before. It is based on the need to have stability, equity and justice and fairness in the country considering the heightened tension arising from issues especially the zoning, religion and whatever.

“When the President spoke to me about stepping down and considering that I don’t have the money to go into this battle because money is playing more roles than qualifications, I obliged and decided to work for Akpabio.”