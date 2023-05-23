10th NASS: Sani Musa Speaks On Backing Lawan For Senate President, Izunaso For DSP

Senator Sani Musa (APC-Niger East) has described as false and malicious reports that he is backing Senate President Ahmed Lawan to retain his seat in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News recalls that a report emerged on Monday claiming Lawan has decided to contest for the position of Senate President.

A source had told Vanguard that Lawan is pairing up with Senator Osita Isunaso from Imo West senatorial zone of Imo State to actualize his ambition and equally work with other senators and stakeholders.

According to the platform, some of the stakeholders included Senator Ifeanyi Ubah from Anambra State, Senator Sani Musa from Niger State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, and Chief Emeka Offor.

The stakeholders were reportedly locked up in a nocturnal meeting that ended early Monday morning, where an appreciable milestone on the deal was reached.

But in a swift reaction, Senator Musa said the report is a hatched story sponsored by political detractors.

Musa, a major contender for the position of the Deputy President of the Senate, said the concocted publication was aimed at causing confusion to pitch the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators-elect against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his Deputy, Kashim Shettima.

He urged the Senators-elect and the general public to disregard the false information in the media space, which he said was a figment of the imagination of the hatched rumour mongers.

The DSP aspirant stressed that he stood by his colleagues’ position in the North Central geo-political zone, who had endorsed him as their candidate for the position of Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Musa also said that he would not do contrary to his colleagues’ position, which had been sanctioned and approved by the North Central governors.

The lawmaker said there was no meeting anywhere where there was an agreement between him and other Senators to support the outgoing President of the Senate and Senator-elect, Osita Izunaso, to emerge President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate of the incoming Assembly.