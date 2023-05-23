10th NASS Leadership: Abide By The Zoning Arrangement – Legislative Aides Warns Yari, Others

Legislative aides operating under the aegis of Forum of National Assembly Legislative Aides from North West, on Tuesday, has warned the former governor of Zamfara State and Senator-elect, Abdulaziz Yari and others vying for the positions of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly to abide by the zoning arrangement.

The group insisted that the zoning arrangement was put in place to stabilize the parliament.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Assembly, Abuja, the forum’s zonal leader, Abdulrazaq Dunkawa and secretary, Silas Gabriel Garba, maintained that the National Working Committee of APC had in its zoning arrangements for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, picked Senator Godswill Akpabio from South-South as the preferred candidate as Senate President and Senator Jibrin Barau from North West as Deputy President of the Senate.

They insisted that the Northwest deserved two presiding officers’ positions zoned to it, for contributing the highest number of votes to the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

They said: “Results from the elections showed that North West played a crucial role in keeping APC in power by securing the majority of honourable members and distinguished senators in both chambers.

“The zone no doubt rightly deserves the zoning made by the party as far as leadership of the 10th National Assembly is concerned.

“We, therefore, call on other contestants to allow for party supremacy to establish discipline, order and legislative democracy to thrive in the 10th National Assembly.”