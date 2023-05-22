Yul vs Judy: Nollywood Actress Speaks Amidst Allegation Of May Edochie’s Involvement In Son’s Death

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, a friend of Judy Austin, has reacted after a controversial Instagram blogger revealed how an evil prophet contributed to the recent ordeal of Yul Edochie‘s first wife, May.

Naija News reports that the blog claimed that Judy allegedly connived with the prophet who told Yul that May had plotted to kill him and his second wife but the juju (voodoo) backfired and killed their first son, Kambilichukwu.

According to the blogger, Yul got angry and confronted May who was dumbfounded over the allegation levelled against her.

This led to Yul’s recent lovey-dovey moments with Judy on social media as the duo are allegedly bent on frustrating May from her home.

Reacting to this, Sarah, in a video shared on Instagram, warned the blogger and social media trolls to stop worrying over the marriage of Yul and Judy as they are inseparable.

The actress said critics should allow the couple to breathe as many people are suffering the worst experience behind closed doors but are still concerned about the Edochies.

Part of the post reads: “IS ENOUGH!! It’s time y’all take a chill pill and face your family problems! Zukwanuike!! Stop judging people you do not know! Leave judgment for God almighty!

“Most of you are bitter souls suffering behind closed doors ! Suffering from emotional abuse! Financial abuse! Family abuse!

“And most of u have never experienced true love in its truest form that’s why you re extremely bitter with the power couple that can NEVER be separated no matter how much you try!

“Focus and channel this bitter energy into finding your own missing rib and leave people alone! This couple compliment each other! They re made for each other! They re destined for each other and the sooner you understand it the better for your mental health!

“A real man stays where he feels loved and accepted! Please give these people some break! It’s enough. Na man wey wear shoe know where e dey pain am! A real man will never set ring light, position camera and start pointing out the faults or flaws of his wife.

“If you can’t accept people’s decisions on their personal lives then do not judge them for the decisions they make for their own happiness.

“I am also a victim of emotional abuse but it won’t stop me from cheering true love on. LIVE & LET LIVE”